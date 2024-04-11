Live Your Barbie Dream at The Barbie Dreamhouse Truck Tour Coming to Philly!

Hi Barbie! Whether you're an old or new Barbie lover, you're going to want to check this out in Philly!

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to Philadelphia this weekend!

Get our free mobile app

Haven't heard of the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour? It's a traveling Barbie Truck Tour cruising across the country with exclusive Barbie merch, only available on the truck tour!

The 2024 Barbie Truck tour is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic Mattel doll moving into her first dreamhouse! (No Mojo Dojo Casa Houses allowed!)

Where will the Barbie Truck be in Philly?

Wear your best pink! The truck will be parked at Suburban Square at 602 Coulter Ave (near the lawn on St. James Place) on April 13 from 10 am to 7 pm!

Official special-edition Barbie merch will be for sale, including:

Hoodies

Throw blankets

Pouch sets

Tote bags

T-shirts

Coasters

Bucket hats

Denim jackets

Thermal bottles

and more!

They'll be absolute must-haves for your collection if you're a Barbie fanatic. There will also be a FREE gift with purchases over $40.

Hello Kitty truck tour also coming to Philly!

If you're a die-hard Barbie fan, there's a good chance you may be into Hello Kitty too! Keep your eyes peeled for another merch truck in Philly, because the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be rolling into the city with exclusive merch for sale on April 20 from 10am to 7pm. Get more details HERE!

Will you be checking out the the Barbie event? Considering how insanely popular the Barbie Movie was last year, the truck stop should be fairly popular!

7 Weird Pennsylvania Laws You Probably Didn't Know We're scratching our heads over these bizarre Pennsylvania laws. Gallery Credit: Austyn