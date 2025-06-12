Enjoying the Jersey Shore is what summer’s all about! There's fun on the boardwalk, the smell of fried Oreos in the air, and a cold drink in your hand.

There are so many amazing things to check out when you’re down the shore.

Whether you're lounging under an umbrella in Asbury Park, playing corn hole in Ocean City, or strolling up and down the Wildwood boardwalk, there's a laid-back vibe that only the Shore delivers. It’s the kind of atmosphere where everyone’s in vacation mode.

Your cooler might be stocked with sandwiches, fruit, chips, and plenty of water. Maybe you're packing a six-pack you can’t wait to crack open, until you remember, you can’t.

What Foods Are Banned on New Jersey Beaches?

New Jersey beaches have clear rules that ban any alcoholic beverages and glass containers on the sand.

People online are always going on and on about how annoying it can be to not be able to sip a drink while you lie in the sand, but that’s just the way it is!

People on Reddit always remind us:

“It’s illegal to drink in public & glass containers are also prohibited on the beach…”

Another comment added:

“Just please, please don't bring glass on the beach.”

Asbury Park’s beach code is similarly strict: “No person shall … serve, sell, dispense, drink or consume any alcoholic beverage or have in their possession an open container containing an alcoholic beverage”. That means no beer, no wine, no cocktails, and definitely no glass bottles or jars within the sand zone. Even sealed bottles won’t be allowed on.

The goal is to ensure safety and make the beach an enjoyable place for everyone. Glass can shatter and can hurt people who are walking around barefoot. Alcohol can lead to people becoming drunk on the beach, and there’s some potential for causing issues.

So stick to plastic bottles, cans, or water and snacks in safe, beach-friendly containers and leave the booze and glass at home.

