Did you notice that another restaurant has closed in MarketFair Mall on Route 1 in Princeton, NJ?

The beloved Bahama Breeze Island Grill has officially closed its doors for good.

A sign now hangs on the front of the restaurant, directing you to nearby locations on Route 38 in Cherry Hill and Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge, NJ.

It reads, "This Location is Permanently Closed."

Bahama Breeze was more than just a restaurant for many in the area, it was a tropical-like escape when we were dealing with brutal New Jersey winters.

There were fun cocktails and Caribbean-dishes experience that kept locals coming back for more.

I can only assume it was an underperforming location, since other NJ locations are staying open. .

I'm sure you know that TGI Fridays has also shut down in MarketFair.

That decision was because the restaurant chain closed underperforming spots, like several other restaurant chains, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

I wonder what will take its spot.

I certainly hope it doesn't stay vacant.

The mall has seen various restaurants come and go (remember Big Fish?).

If I hear anything about what's next for that spot in MarketFair, I'll let you know.

Over the weekend, I noticed the construction work going on by the old Eastern Mountain Sports location, behind Seasons 52.

That empty space will become Eddie V's Prime Seafood, which also has locations in Cherry Hill and King of Prussia.

According to the restaurant's website, it will be opening Spring 2025

I'll keep you posted.