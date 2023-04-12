Baby Wipes Could Be The Next Thing to be Banned in NJ – Here’s Why

Your tushy's not gonna like this one!

First, single-use plastic bags were banned in New Jersey a year ago for the good of the environment, and now, our baby wipes could be taken way too. But this could be a good thing!

A new bill proposed by a New Jersey senator is seeking to ban the sale of non-flushable baby wipes in New Jersey, according to NBC Philadelphia. The bill sites that baby wipes are harmful to the waste management and water treatment systems because they wipes do not break down and disintegrate properly, which leads to multiple complications.

The bill states:

"Non-flushable disposable wipes are typically made of synthetic materials that do not break down or disintegrate when submerged in water, even over a long period of time. This results in significant harm to sewage and septic systems, causing pipes, pumps, and water treatment systems to get clogged and require costly repairs."

If the bill is passed, you could pay a fine between $10,000 on first offense and a $20,000 if you're caught selling them.

So what about "flushable" wipes? This bill doe not mention anything about pre-moistened wipes that are labeled as "flushable", so those might be fair game. However, there's mounds of evidence that those don't disintegrate as well as advertised.

According to Green America, companies aren't required to prove flushability before claiming it on their packaging. So just because something says "flushable" doesn't necessarily mean it's true.

The bill is up for review, so we'll see how it goes. Personally I'm for this one. If you must use baby wipes, dispose of them in the trash. Or maybe it's time to consider getting a bidet!

How do you feel about this bill? Let us know in the comments!

