It's the end of an era. But, the future is looking bright.

A longtime Bordentown restaurant is no more, but a trendy new spot has taken its place.

Jimmy's American Grill was sold to B2 Bistro + Bar in June 2024

Last year around this time, I reported that Jimmy's American Grill on Route 130, next to Ristorante Lucca, had been sold to restaurant chain, B2 Bistro + Bar.

The new Bordentown location is the 7th restaurant for the restaurant group. There are other locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Toms River, Bayville, Red Bank, North Brunswick, and across the bridge in Reading, Pennsylvania.

B2 Bistro + Bar Bordentown is now open

Both restaurants, Jimmy's and B2 Bistro + Bar, posted on social media that the switch was finally official and B2 Bistro + Bar Bordentown is NOW OPEN. Jimmy's remained open during the transition.

The Facebook post read in part, "A heartfelt thank you to our amazing guests and dedicated team for your support and patience throughout the past year of transformation. Starting today, July 10th, we invite you to experience our brand-new menu, crafted to bring you an elevated yet casual dining experience."

B2 Bistro + Bar Bordentown is open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch

B2 Bistro + Bar Bordentown will be open or lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends. There's a full bar so you can meet your friends for Happy Hour, fresh sushi, and more. You can host special events there too.

The new menu features a raw bar...shrimp cocktail, oysters, and clams. You can find soups, salads, and wood-fired pizza. Also, plenty of snacks to share, sandwiches, fajitas, pasta, and larger main dishes. Check it out by clicking here.

Go check out this new dining option. I'm sure you won't be disappointed.

B2 Bistro + Bar Bordentown is located at 140 Route 130 South in Bordentown, NJ.

