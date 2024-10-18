Exciting news for Newtown's food scene.

There’s a new, fabulous chicken spot on the way, according to The Patch.

During the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors meeting on October 9th, they unanimously approved a proposal by Brixmor Property Group for a new fast-casual chicken restaurant in the Village at Newtown shopping center.

This new eatery will be one of the first suburban franchise locations of Philadelphia's popular Love & Honey Fried Chicken, originally from Fishtown.

With the green light from the township, this fried chicken joint is set to join the Village at Newtown lineup soon.

It will be where Halal Guys was located.

Love & Honey Fried Chicken is known for its focus on call-in and takeout orders, though it will offer some limited indoor seating.

It was named Best Fried Chicken Spot in Philadelphia back in 2018, so it has to be good.

Love & Honey’s menu features everything from hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and tenders to chicken and waffles, wings, tater tots, cornbread muffins, and signature house-made sauces.

The original Love & Honey location opened in 2017 at 1100 North Front Street in Philadelphia, created by husband-and-wife duo Todd and Laura Lyons.

Laura shared her excitement about expanding into Newtown, emphasizing the quality and thoughtfulness behind their food. "We’re not just fast food; we are a chef-driven, fast-casual concept,” she said. “My husband and I have been in the industry our whole lives, and opening a restaurant together has always been our dream.”

Love & Honey is also planning to spread their delicious offerings to new locations like University City, South Philly, King of Prussia, Ardmore, Marlton, NJ, and Washington, D.C.

I'll let you know when the grand opening will be.

