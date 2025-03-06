Avoid New Jersey’s Worst-Rated Hotel At All Costs

There’s something that just feels so amazing about going on vacation.

No matter who you are, I’m sure we can all agree that going away, even if it’s just for the weekend is such an awesome experience.

It’s so nice to be able to unplug for a little bit and just relax. Vacations are obviously an escape from real life and when you go away, every aspect should be relaxing.

No matter if you’re someone who likes going on long hikes or just relaxing and drinking by a pool, you should spend your vacation in whatever way you want.

When I go away, I tend to be a little bit of a clean freak. I always go around the hotel room and wipe down all the surfaces, check for bed bugs, and everything else to make it feel clean.

It’s just something that I do to make myself feel more comfortable, but I can’t relax until all of these things are done.

This is most likely not the norm for everyone, and I know I sound crazy, but I can’t relax until I make sure the room is up to my standards.

I do this even when I go to pretty nice hotels, so if I have to stay somewhere that isn’t exactly the cleanest, you can only imagine how I act.

With that being said, if you tend to get some hotel anxiety like me, you’re in the right place. I’m here to make sure you stay away from hotels that aren’t exactly rated the best in the area, especially all around New Jersey.

What Is The Worst-Rated Hotel in New Jersey?

The “worst hotel ever” is in Newark, New Jersey according to Trip Advisor.

The Hotel Riviera got this name from a reviewer who apparently had a horrible experience staying here.

The reviewer said there were cockroaches and other bugs in the room and their closing statement was “Don’t stay here unless you have to.”

A lot of reviews are 1-2 stars with the occasional 3-4 stars adding the point “What you pay for is what you get”.

I’ve never been here personally, but a lot of customers are urging you to avoid this hotel at all costs. You can see the full reviews here.

