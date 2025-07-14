When the temperatures get as hot as they have been in New Jersey, you have to find some other activities to occupy your time. Unless you’re constantly in the pool or in water of some sort, you really can’t stay outside that long.

While a lot of us, I’m sure, are very thankful for the summer heat, some people are really trying to escape it. A lot of summer activities involve being outside. Eating outdoors, visiting different Zoos, picnics in the park, or even playing Pickleball with your friends, all require being outside in the summer heat.

You may need an activity to get out of the house and stay cool. My favorite thing to do on a hot summer night is to go to the movies. It’s such a fun experience to go into a dark theater with a warm blanket and a huge bucket of popcorn.

Read More: 96th Street Beach in Stone Harbor Named Cleanest Beach in NJ

Maybe you get yourself a huge fountain soda and even a box of M&M's.

People sometimes don’t love to go out and spend money on movie tickets and snacks, but there’s a new perk at AMC that gives Stubs Members half off tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so thanks to that, it can be a pretty affordable adventure.

If you’re looking for the best theater in New Jersey, you may need to drive a little south, depending on where you are in the state.

Where Is New Jersey's Best Movie Rated Theater?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

According to TripAdvisor, the best movie theater in the entire state is in Atlantic City, NJ.

The IMAX theater located inside the Tropicana Atlantic City hotel is considered to be the best-rated movie theater in the entire state, and honestly, I’ve always wanted to go.

I’ve stayed in the hotel a few times and always see people going in and out of the theater. It makes sense, especially if you’re in Atlantic City with people under the age of 21. It’s also a great place to decompress and unwind, depending on how wild your Atlantic City trip went.

If you’re looking for a great way to cool down, consider visiting the best-rated movie theater in all of New Jersey!

36 NJ Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety 37 hospitals have received an 'A' grade regarding patient safety for spring 2025! Gallery Credit: Gianna