This Popular Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding with Another Philly Location!

Spicy, saucy hot chicken is continuing to dominate the food landscape in Philly!

Asad's Hot Chicken, "Philadelphia's first hot chicken joint" is continuing to spread its wings in Philadelphia! They're set to open their next location in University City, at 16 S. 40th St, according to a post on their Instagram page:



When will Asad's (University City) open?

It's not clear when they'll be opening this new spot, but they have 3 more locations in the Philadelphia region, in Bensalem and Bucks County:

7300 Roosevelt Blvd

2568 Knights Rd

2327 Cottman Ave

Asad's is also open in New Jersey!

They don't just have their sights set on Philly! In case you missed it, they've also expanded to New Jersey! They're open now at 240 US 130. The announcement of this location caused quite the buzz!

What's on the menu?

Asad's Hot Chicken specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches and tenders that have customers coming from miles around to get a taste of! Their menu also includes desserts, milkshakes and fruit smoothies along with tasty sides like cole slaw and cheese fries. Check out their full menu HERE.

They just celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this year and they already have more big dreams for the future! They have more locations to be announced soon, according to their website.

"Our ambitions go beyond Philadelphia. We have plans to expand our brand all over the US and Internationally. Our unique take on fast food has the potential to revolutionize the food industry and become a household name."

Looking forward to their expansion? If you've had a taste of Asad's Chicken, give us your verdict!

