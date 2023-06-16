According to TikTok, this is the number one restaurant you need to try in Bucks County, PA. I have seen so many TikTok and Instagram posts about this one restaurant and have seen lines wrapped around the building.

The restaurant is called Asad’s Hot Chicken and it’s a chicken, smoothie, and juice bar. The first location was located in a gas station in the middle of Philadelphia and once people started to find out about this Philly hidden gem, they decided to open up two other Bucks County locations.

I personally think that chicken sandwiches are a super trendy food right now and I think Asad’s Hot Chicken is definitely contributing to the trend online. Their menu is simple but looks amazing.

Get our free mobile app

There are different chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and fry options to pick from with different sauces and spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper.

They also have a ton of sides like fries, coleslaw, cheese fries, and more.

If chicken isn’t your thing, Asad’s also has something really unique about its menu. Not only do they sell chicken sandwich classes and tenders, but they also have fruit smoothies and milkshakes available as well.

Some of the shakes include Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, and even Cookies and Cream. They have other signature fruit smoothies to try too like their Tuttifrutti, Razzledazzle, and more.

If you’re looking to check out Bucks County’s most viral chicken joint, you can visit Asad’s Hot Chicken at 3 different locations. The first is their OG location located at 7300 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA.

They also have two other locations one at 3300 Fairmount Ave in Philly and also at 2568 Knights Road in Bensalem.

22 Businesses We Want to Open in Bucks County, PA in 2022 Bucks County, PA is home to a TON of great businesses (especially locally owned and operated businesses). But I recently asked my Facebook friends which chain retailers and businesses they wanted to see come to our area, and they helped me make this list below with everything from restaurants, to fast food to shopping and more... these are the 22 businesses we want to open in Bucks County in 2022.