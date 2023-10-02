Get ready for more flamin' hot chicken in Burlington County!

"Hot chicken" is continuing to sweep the nation and New Jersey! If you have a taste for spicy chicken sandwiches, savory sauces and fries seasoned to perfection, then keep your eye out for this.

Asad's Hot Chicken, "Philadelphia's first hot chicken joint" is about to spread its wings from Philly to Jersey. They'll be opening a new location in Burlington, New Jersey, at 240 US 130!

They just celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this year and they already have big dreams for the future! They have more locations to be announced soon, according to their website.

"Our ambitions go beyond Philadelphia. We have plans to expand our brand all over the US and Internationally. Our unique take on fast food has the potential to revolutionize the food industry and become a household name."

Asad's Hot Chicken specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches and tenders that have customers coming from miles around to get a taste of! Their menu also includes desserts, milkshakes and fruit smoothies along with tasty sides like cole slaw and cheese fries. Check out their full menu HERE.

When will Asad's Hot Chicken Burlington open?

So far, no word yet on an official opening date, but you can totally follow them on their Instagram page @asadshotchicken for updates!

We're about to get a lot of hot chicken in New Jersey! Dave's Hot Chicken, another expanding hot chicken chain, is opening more locations in Jersey too.

Are you excited to sink your teeth into all this hot chicken?

