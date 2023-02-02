Ugh. I'm so disappointed to find out that Arooga's Grille House and Sports Bar on Manin Boulevard East in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey on Route 31 in Ewing has closed its doors for good.

There's a handwritten "Closed" sign taped to the door, and when I looked up the location on the Arooga's website, it's no longer there. Darn.

Get our free mobile app

I called the East Brunswick location and was told the location didn't meet expectations and struggled for business when students weren't on campus. Students just returned from Winter Break recently and of course, school isn't in session during the summer.

I guess I shouldn't be surprised, it was never crowded...that's one of the reasons my family liked it, there was never a wait to sit down like other restaurants in the area. The food was good too, I loved the sheet pan nachos.

After dinner, we'd head across the street to Insomnia Cookies or to Redberry for frozen yogurt. I love strolling around Campus Town. Check out the Campus Town TCNJ Facebook page here.

If you're an Arooga's Grille House and Sports Bar fan and don't mind traveling a little bit, there's another location on Route 18 East Brunswick, NJ and one in Howell on Route 9.

This is the second sports bar/restaurant that's been in that Campus Town location. Landmark Americana Tap and Grill was there previously and shut down in 2019.

I will let you know as soon as I find out what's going in there next.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.