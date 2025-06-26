Philadelphia police are investigating the robbery of an armored car earlier this afternoon. They say that three suspects stole approximately $100,000 in cash and a weapon from inside the truck.

The robbery occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue, police say. That’s in the Summerdale-neighborhood. Footage from the area appears to show the incident took place near an Aldi grocery store in the area. Philadelphia's 6abc was the first to report the news of the robbery.

A large police presence remains on the scene in the area as the investigation begins. However, as of Thursday evening, no immediate details were given about the suspects.

The good news is that no injuries were reported in the robbery. Anyone with information about today’s incident is urged to contact Philadelphia Police. They can be reached at 215-686-TIPS.

Two Suspects Wanted After Stealing $1.5 Million From Brinks Truck in Philly

Meanwhile, today’s robbery is not the first incident of this kind in Philly this week. Just days ago, two suspects robbed an armored Brinks truck in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. It happened just before 8 am on Saturday near the Home Depot on East Thompson Street.

It’s estimated that the suspects made off with at least $1.5 million in cash in that incident. The driver of the truck was not injured in the robbery. The suspects, however, were seen fleeing in a Black Hyundai. The FBI is assisting the Philadelphia police in that investigation.