I was so disappointed to hear of the sudden closure of The Ark Brew Pub in Lumberton, as reported by NJ.com.

Ark Brew Pub was open for 4 years before suddenly shutting down for good

The popular brew pub, a staple in Burlington County for the past four years, shared the sad news on its social media.

The post revealed that they would be shutting down immediately.

No reason was given for the abrupt closure

The owners didn’t give a specific reason for their decision.

They did express gratitude for the support of their guests and staff over the years.

The owners shared a heartfelt message, thanking their loyal customers and amazing team for creating countless memories together.

The decision was made a few days prior to closing its doors

They mentioned that this decision had been in the works for a couple of days, and they’re optimistic that their staff will move on to bigger and better opportunities.

This isn't the only brew pub in to close down around the Garden State.

The Alementary in Hackensack and Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company in Cherry Hill recently closed their doors as well.

Even Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale, one of the state’s oldest craft breweries, filed for bankruptcy after a potential acquisition deal fell through late last year.

Back in early January 2024, The Ark Brew Pub had to temporarily close for six weeks after state regulators ordered a shutdown.

An inspection in April 2022 revealed that the business had failed to show its liquor license and accurate accounting records, leading to a $50,000 fine, according to the article.

Some gift cards will be refunded

The Ark’s owners announced they are working on a plan to refund all outstanding gift cards.

Although, if you won a gift card as a trivia contest prize, it will not be redeemable.

They encouraged patrons to continue supporting local businesses to help keep family-owned spots like theirs alive.

With the new year came some hopeful news for the industry, as Governor Phil Murphy signed a new law allowing breweries, wineries, and distilleries to serve food and hold unlimited events.

If you’ve ever visited The Ark Brew Pub, you know what a special place it was for craft beer lovers and community gatherings.

