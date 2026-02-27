The Hamilton family that owns Brother's Pizza on Route 33, BLEND Bar & Bistro, and NJ Weddings and Events is about to open two more restaurants, according to an announcement on social media.

The Carannante family announced they'll be opening APRON in two different locations in Mercer County in the near future.

The new restaurant Apron will be in Princeton County Club

There will one in the Princeton Country Club, pictured below.

There will be another Apron location at Mountain View Golf Course in Ewing

The other Apron location will be at Mountain View Golf Course in Ewing Township, pictured below.

BLEND Bar's Facebook post reads in part, "With daily menu offerings and full-service event catering, we’ll be serving the Mercer County community & surrounding areas on and off the green."

The name of the new restaurants is a golf term

If you're wondering where the name, Apron, comes from, it's a golf term. Apron is "The grass around the edge of a green, longer than the grass on the green but shorter than the grass on the fairway." Clever.

Both locations are expected to open in late spring.

The new Apron restaurants are hiring for many positions

If you're looking for a job, they're hiring for the Grill Room and catering at Mountain View Golf Course and Princeton County Club.

They're looking for baristas, bartenders, servers, beverage cart attendees, line cooks, and more.

The Carannante family has been a staple in Hamilton for over 50 years. Antonio is taking the lead on these two new restaurants. Both will be open to the public, not just golfers, and will offer a top-notch experience.

I will let you know when grand opening dates are set.