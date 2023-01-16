Great news for burger lovers. Mercer County's about to get its second Habit Burger Grill and it's going to be in Hamilton Township.

TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville is reporting Hamilton's Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the plans during last week's meeting.

The new Habit Burger Grill will be constructed in the Hamilton Shopping Plaza on Route 33. It will be across the parking lot from the Shop Rite grocery store, in the area next to the now closed gas station, along Route 33. Texas Roadhouse is located in the same spot on the other side of the shopping center.

The plans revealed the new restaurant will be 3,100 square-feet and will be built on a little over a half an acre of land.

There would be indoor and outdoor seating (64 people inside and 32 people outdoor) along with a two lane drive-thru. Also, 16 parking spots, one with an electric vehicle charger.

This will be Hamilton Township's first Habit Burger Grill. The other Mercer County location is in Mercer Mall on Route One South in Lawrence Township. That location does not have a drive-thru though.

If you've never been to a Habit Burger Grill it's a fast casual place with burgers (obviously), chicken sandwiches, tenderloin steak sandwiches, veggie burgers, fresh salads, tempura green beans and more. I honestly think Habit Burger's crispy chicken bites are better than most other place's chicken nuggets. I love the onion rings too.

There are other Habit Burger Grill locations in Cherry Hill Bridgewater, and coming soon to East Brunswick.

I'll keep you posted on the progress of the construction and opening information.

