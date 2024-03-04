Get ready. The ultimate Happy Hour spot is ready to make its debut in Pennington, NJ.

It's called Aperitivo Bar and it's in the Pennington Square Shopping Center on Route 31. Opening day is Wednesday, March 6th.

Gretalia Hospitality Group Gretalia Hospitality Group loading...

It's a truly unique spot. Owner, John Procaccini, told me how excited he is for the community to experience this trendy new bar saying, "I'm going to bring Italy here."

Gretalia Hospitality Group Gretalia Hospitality Group loading...

Incase you're wondering where the name came from, Aperitivo is an Italian ritual...a beloved tradition. It literally means drinks before dinner.

"A ritual that sees us slow down, unwind, and enjoy relaxed moments with friends," according to Gretalia Hospitality Group's website.

You'll love the vibe. You'll feel like you're in Italy. It's chill and comfortable. The perfect place to meet friends after work for a cocktail or glass of wine and a little bite before dinner.

Gretalia Hospitality Group Gretalia Hospitality Group loading...

Yes, there's food. Along with drinks, you'll indulge in some of the best Italian small plates around...the Italian version of tapas.

Take a look at what's on the menu.

Gretalia Hospitality Group Gretalia Hospitality Group loading...

I love how the food is plated. Just enough for you and your co-workers or friends.

Gretalia Hospitality Group Gretalia Hospitality Group loading...

Is you mouth watering yet? Mine is.

Gretalia Hospitality Group Gretalia Hospitality Group loading...

Aperitivo Bar is just what you need after a long day.

Located in the Pennington Square Shopping Center on Route 31 in Pennington, NJ.

It's near the new seafood restaurant, Union Boil, and they have something in common. They're both owned by Gretalia Hospitality Group (which also owns PJ's Pancake House, Osteria Procaccini, Mi Espana, More than Q, and many more).

Don't miss out on this fabulous new place.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander