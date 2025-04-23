8 Animals It’s Illegal To BBQ in New Jersey

There’s nothing better than a summer barbecue. Whether it’s in your backyard, at a campground, or down by the lake, something about that smell of smoke from the grill in the air, music playing in the background, and a cold drink in your hand just screams summer.

You get your friends together, throw something on the grill, and instantly it feels like the best day ever. Burgers, ribs, hot dogs, wings, you really can’t go wrong. It’s one of those simple pleasures that makes the summer weather feel even better.

Most people have their go-to grilling favorites, and everyone knows someone who’s always trying to be a little extra with what they bring to the cookout.

Maybe it’s wild game they caught themselves or some “exotic” meat they swear is amazing. While I’m personally all for mixing it up on the grill, here’s something a lot of people don’t realize. Not everything is fair game when it comes to grilling.

Animals You Can't Eat in New Jersey

Some animals are protected by law, and if you’re caught hunting, eating, or even possessing them in certain states, you could get hit with serious fines or even jail time.

We’re talking criminal charges over what’s on your grill. It may sound kind of dramatic, but the laws are real, and they vary depending on where you are.

So before you break out that next “mystery meat” at the cookout, you might want to double-check what’s legal to serve.

Because in New Jersey, there are a handful of meats that’ll get you way more than just side-eye from the neighbors.

I hope you've never considered eating these animals, but if you had, you can't!

