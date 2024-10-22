I'm so sad to share the news that a popular, well-loved local restaurant in Bordentown was destroyed by fire early this morning (Tuesday, October 22).

Local fire departments responded to the reported blaze around 3:50am and found heavy fire and smoke.

An NBC10 News helicopter was over the scene and captured footage of the charred restaurant.

The restaurant posted the unfortunate news on social media.

The Facebook post read, "As many of you have heard by now, late last night there was a fire at Angie's. Thankfully no one was hurt and the fire was contained. As you can imagine there is a lot to be sorted through right now. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as we sort through this difficult time. We will update all of our customers as soon as we know more."

Comments came flooding in from loyal customers and other local businesses offering kind words, support, and help.

Many said they will do whatever it takes to help the owners get the eatery open once again.

Others suggested community fundraisers to help raise the money need to get the owner back on his feet.

The owner, Juan Miguel Pelaez, told NBC10 News that after being open for over 17 years he hopes to rebuild saying, "I hope it doesn't end today. I'm just waiting to see if we can rebuild it back again, I really miss my place. That was everything to me."

I know the entire community is sending positive thoughts and hope it's up and running again as soon as possible.

Angie's Luncheonette is located at 15 Park Street in Bordentown City.

