Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case – More Startling Details!

Angelina Pivarnick, one of the stars of MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" has entered a not guilty plea in her first court appearance of her ongoing assault and domestic violence case.

MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party Getty Images for MTV loading...

Pivarnick and her lawyer James Leonard Jr appeared together before a judge via Zoom where she plead not guilty to charges of simple assault, criminal mischief, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

The Zoom meeting was very brief. After entering the plea, Pivarnick and her lawyer requested a later in-person court date for Tuesday, Aug 20, where they're hoping the case will be resolved.

What happened?

This all stems from when Pivarnick was arrested on June 2 at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey after police were called to a disturbance over a dispute about someone's reaction to medication.

Here's where it gets interesting. We have a clearer picture of what took place that night, thanks to the court documents.

The Cast of Jersey Shore Visits the Empire State Building Getty Images for Empire State Re loading...

According to Asbury Park Press, the court documents say that she ran away from uniformed officers, attempting to run into a house to lock the officers out as they were trying to conduct a domestic violence investigation.

They documents also say she resisted arrest by pulling her arms away and failing to listen to instructions as officers took her into custody.

The victim's name has been redacted, the court papers indicate a male victim. The complaint says the victim suffered bodily injury when she was "striking him with her hands/fists causing scratches, redness and complaint of pain to the victim's hands."

Pivarnick's attorney told TMZ that it's nothing more than a small incident that was blown way out or proportion over someone's reaction to prescribed medication:

"This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us."

Whatever happened, Pivarnick is maintaining her innocence. We'll what happens at her next court date on Aug 20.

But just for the record, we all know she's "thrown hands" in the past.

