‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Facing Multiple Charges, Including Assault & Resisting

Looks like something went down

Angelina Pivarnick, one of the stars of the hit MTV series "Jersey Shore" is facing several criminal charges following an altercation that happened over the weekend, TMZ was first report.

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED – Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

What happened? It's hard to say since the police are keeping things under tight wraps. But what we do know is that according to reports, the police were called to a disturbance in her home in Freehold, New Jersey on Sunday night because of someone's reaction to medication.

Pivarnick's attorney told TMZ that it's nothing more than a small incident that was blown way out or proportion over someone's reaction to prescribed medication:

"This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time."

What is Angelina Pivarnick charged with?

Whatever happened, Angelina must have been in the middle of it because she got hit with several charges, including assault, obstruction, criminal mischief, and even resisting arrest!

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Backstage Getty Images loading...

There are other documents with more details of the incident, but they haven't been released to the public. It's unclear whether or not her fiancé Vinny Tortorella was there and/or involved. Fortunately it doesn't appear as though anyone was seriously hurt.

What happens to Angelina now? She'll have to appear in court next month to face her charges.

Just for kicks and giggles - let's throw it back to that one time Snooki and Angelina got into that epic catfight on Season 2 of Jersey Shore. Good times.

Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open? We know the 'Jersey Shore' crew put these bars/clubs on the map, but which can you still visit over 10 years later? Gallery Credit: Gianna