Extreme Train Delays Reported Between New York and Philadelphia Affecting Amtrak & SEPTA

The Christmas rush is well underway, and unfortunately, thousands of passengers have been frustrated and stranded as they try to travel between New York City and Philadelphia.

The train delays, which started Sunday, have unfortunately lingered into the early part of the Monday morning trek for both Christmas travelers and commuters.

"Delays continue along Northeast Corridor as crews address signal power issues impacting the tracks in and out of New York Penn Station (NYP)," Amtrak said in a statement that was updated Monday morning.

Amtrak's issues have also caused delays for SEPTA. The Trenton Line of their Regional Rail service is operating this morning with "extensive delays" of at least a half hour, a SEPTA spokesperson told us Monday morning.

That is an improvement from earlier this morning when SEPTA was indicating that service was even more delayed.

As for Amtrak, they're warning customers to prepare for "significant delays" for the second day in a row.

Unfortunately, the issues have been compounded for Amtrak over the past 24 hours. They say they've been using "single tracking conditions" in and out of New York' Penn Station, and as a result of Sunday's delays and cancelations, many of their crews have been delayed.

Of course, that is compounding the issues.

Amtrak canceled some trains that were scheduled for Monday morning. Just before 6 a.m. they announced the cancelation of at least 8 trains. The number of canceled trains appears to have grown quite a bit since then.

Amtrak says their crews are working on fixing the issues, but they did NOT offer an exact timeline for the delays.

This could have catastrophic effects on travelers who are trying to get home for the holidays.

Pack a lot of patience if you're on the rails this week.