All Amtrak Service Disrupted Outside of New York City Monday Morning

Heads up for rail commuters! All Amtrak Service north of New York City has been temporarily suspended on this Monday morning.

All service (in both directions) between New York (and Penn Station) and New Haven is temporarily canceled.

The cancelation of service is all related to an unscheduled track repair that's expected to take "at least four hours." Amtrak made the announcement on their website around 9:30 a.m. so this means it will be out there until at least 2:30 p.m.

Power Issues On Northeast Corridor Train Lines Halt Amtrak Trains Getty Images loading...

The rail company apologized to customers who are affected and they will be communicating with those affected by the cancelations.

Of course, this affects customers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as their trains are now terminating at New York's Penn Station (if running at all). This affects a ton of commuters between New York City and Boston.

You can check their website at Amtrak.com for the latest information on delays and cancelations.