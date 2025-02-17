Well, this certainly isn't a list any college would want to be on.

College Ranker has just named America's Most Dangerous College Campuses, so if you're about to look at or apply to schools, I would have a look at this list first.

As a parent, when your child goes to college you pray that together you've made the right choice when it comes to schools, right?

You want the size to be a good fit.

Some may want the sports teams to be competitive.

Others may want the Greek Life to be decent.

Of course, you want the academics to be top-notch.

You want your child to be happy and have fun but not too much fun. Ha ha.

Most importantly though, you want your child to be safe at all times.

You don't ever want to think about your child being in danger.

College is the first taste of freedom and independence for many late-teens but trouble could be lurking if they're not careful.

According to the article, thousands of crimes are reported on college campuses every year.

That's a scary thought.

College Ranker came up with this Most Dangerous College Campuses in America list based on things like location and security.

Thanks to the Clery Act, colleges and universities must make public an annual security report for transparency.

The dangerous list is actually the 20 Most Dangerous College Campuses, but the one Pennsylvania university that I saw on there is actually in the top 10.

Landing at #9 is Drexel Univeristy.

Its location plays a part in the danger score.

It's in the University City section of Philadelphia. Many students have off-campus housing which lacks strict security.

The co-op program at Drexel also has students traveling all over the city, exposing them to possible crime.

Over a 3-year time period, there were 90 "violent incidents" reported.

Drexel takes security seriously and has collaborated with Philadelphia Police to make things better.

To see the rest of the colleges and universities that made this dangerous list, click here.

