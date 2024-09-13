Amazon Fresh grocery stores are popping up all over the place.

Another Bucks County location is opening before the end of September.

The Patch is reporting the grand opening of Amazon Fresh Oxford Valley will be Thursday, September 26.

supermarket perspective paulprescott72 loading...

This new grocery store will be the 4th Amazon Fresh in Pennsylvania, the third in Bucks County alone.

And, this is just the beginning. More are on the way.

Get our free mobile app

Amazon Fresh Oxford Valley is located at 2424 Lincoln Highway In Langhorne.

It's been in the works for months.

Google Google loading...

It's in Lincoln Plaza, near Sesame Place, where stores include HomeGoods, Homesense, Michaels, Ulta, and more.

It's next to Smoothie King.

You can't miss it with modern style and bright green outline.

Shopping cart with foods at the grocery store gopixa loading...

The goal of Amazon Fresh is to make grocery shopping easier and more convenient for you.

The Amazon Dash Cart is so cool.

You sign in with your store code from your Amazon app or you can just tap "Start shopping."

App Illustrations Getty Images loading...

The smart cart allows you to scan, weigh, and bag your groceries as you go.

It helps you find the things you're shopping for and keeps track of how much you're spending.

Checkout is much faster because the cart is logging your purchases, so you just leave through the Dash Cart Lane.

Amazon Opens Till-Less Grocery Store In London Getty Images loading...

You will be charged through your primary Amazon account.

Your receipt will be waiting for you in your email.

I love this.

It seems so easy.

You can also use Amazon One, which is a palm reading to identify you and pay for your items.

The open hands of woman. Your objects here ashumskiy loading...

I can't wait to check it out.

I'm in that shopping center more than I'd like to admit, shopping at HomeGoods.

Another Amazon Fresh just opened in August not too far away on Street Road in Bensalem.

There's another location in Warrington.

READ MORE: Shady Brook Farm in Yardley Has Massive Snoopy-themed Corn Maze

A Willow Grove location is planned too.

Amazon Fresh Oxford Valley will be open 7 days a week from 8am - 2pm.

For more information, click here.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker