With temperatures dipping into the 30s lately and the wind blowing, making it feel even colder, do you find yourself daydreaming about taking a vacation somewhere warmer...much warmer? I bet you do.

Three new Allegiant routes from Trenton - Mercer Airport were just added

Lucky for you, Allegiant just announced a bunch of new routes, and three of them are headed to sunny Florida from Trenton - Mercer Airport in Ewing, NJ, starting soon. Keep reading to find out the new destinations.

Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN) has become popular in recent years because it's more convenient for many than Philadelphia International Airport.

It's much smaller, therefore making it easier to park and navigate. For Mercer County residents and even some Bucks County residents, it's the closest airport. A quick drive home after getting off a flight is very appealing, and also when you're rushing to make a flight.

Allegiant Travel Company announced 30 new, nonstop routes on Tuesday morning (November 18), and to celebrate the new flights, they're offering a great deal on tickets to the new destinations for a limited time.

Drew Wells, Allegiant's CCO, said in a statement, "We're thrilled to continue Allegiant's growth by adding these new routes. Our mission has always been to connect travelers to world-class destinations at an affordable price. These additions provide convenient options for leisure travelers and reflect our commitment to expanding service where demand is strong. As we grow, we remain focused on delivering the most value to our customers."

There are 3 new, non-stop routes to Florida from Trenton - Mercer Airport:

- Fort Lauderdale (starting February 19, 2026, with one-way tickets as low as $49 for a limited time).

- Punta Gorda (starting February 20, 2026, with one-way tickets as low as $49 for a limited time)

- St. Pete - Clearwater (starting February 20, 2026, with one-way tickets as low as $49 for a limited time).

For more information, click here.