One of the most talked-about reality shows of the fall is Dancing With the Stars, and the excitement is already building for the new season.

Every year, fans look forward to seeing which celebrities will be taking their shot at winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

From athletes to actors and even viral personalities, the show always has a great mix of celebs to pair up with the professional dancers. I used to watch this show religiously as a kid.

While the full cast list hasn’t officially dropped yet, names are starting to get announced one by one, and one of them caught our attention here in New Jersey.

A local star with millions of followers and a major social media presence has been confirmed to be joining the next season.

She’s known for her “GRWM” videos, beauty tips, lifestyle vlog, and more.

Alix Earle Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Season 34

It’s official! New Jersey’s own, Alix Earle, is officially hitting the dance floor!

She’s a Monmouth County native who has gone from TikTok trendsetter to brand ambassador to full-blown influencer icon, and now she’s adding “reality TV contestant” to her resume.

There’s no doubt that Alix will likely bring a ton of energy to the show.

It's so much fun to see a Jersey girl stepping into the spotlight in a whole new way. Catch her this fall when Dancing With The Stars kicks off its newest season!

Stay tuned for more cast announcements that are expected soon, and we wouldn’t be surprised if a few more familiar faces show up!

