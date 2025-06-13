We all stop at the grocery store at least once a week (for the most part) so this is pretty big news. Aldi is about to open their fourth store in the City of Philadelphia.

Where Is Aldi’s New Location in South Philly?

In fact, it’s been a long time coming, but we finally know when a new Aldi grocery store will open in the Point Breeze neighborhood of South Philadelphia.

The retail scene in the entire area has been evolving in recent months. Late last year the new GIANT grocery store opened at the corner of Washington and Broad Streets. The opening of that store was rejoiced by locals who desperately craved a new grocery option.

Simultaneously as that store was being built and opened, however, rumors swirled that an Aldi store would open in the neighborhood (just a little farther down Washington Avenue), and now we FINALLY can confirm when that will happen.

Aldi Will Open This June in South Philadelphia

The highly-anticipated Aldi grocery store will (finally) open its doors to the public on Thursday, June 26, 2025. It’ll be located at 2103 Washington Avenue (that’s at the corner of 21st and Washington, of course).

The company posted the news on its website FINALLY confirming the grand opening date for the store earlier this week.

“We're stocking our shelves with aisle after aisle of products you'll love, and we can't wait to meet you! The grand opening for our new grocery store in Philadelphia is right around the corner, and so are your savings,” the company writes.

How Does Aldi Compare to Other Philly Grocers?

Aldi currently has three stores within city limits (this will make that number four). Though they’ll have quite a bit of ground to make up to expand within the city. It’s estimated that Acme has at least a 15% share in the city of grocery shoppers. Giant is close behind at 14%, according to a 2022 report from Axios. Aldi is, however, typically known for their highly discounted prices.

