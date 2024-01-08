The theater year in Philadelphia is off to a VERY strong story. Philly is kicking off the 2024 year with another INCREDIBLE Broadway production.

Ain’t Too Proud Is Now Playing at the Academy of Music

The 2023-24 Broadway season in Philadelphia continues this January as the Kimmel Cultural Campus welcomes ‘Aint Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations’ to the Academy of Music on Broad Street in Center City Philadelphia.

The Tony Award-winning show follows The Temptations' journey from Detroit to incredible international fame, and I am happy to say that this show is an absolute must-see. (Click here for ticket info right now).

The show is absolutely brilliant. With star-power vocals and epic choreography, 'Ain’t Too Proud' is a show that you don’t want to miss in Philly.

The show's the soundtrack? It was like comfort food on a cold winter day in Philadelphia when I saw the show this weekend.

The songs span generations. It doesn't matter if you're 75 years old or 25 years old, you know these hit songs cause the band has had 42 Top Ten Hits (with 14 of those tracks hitting #1).

You'll get to hear their legendary hits like “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and of course, “Aint Too Proud.”

And as if the smooth vocals of this incredible cast aren’t enough to take your breath away, the cast has some incredibly suave dance moves (and incredible choreography).

It's clear why this show won the Tony Award for Best Choreography in 2019.

In fact, here's their performance from the 2019 Tony Awards:

I gotta tell you this production of the show picks right up where the Broadway show left off in 2019 cause it felt like it was a nearly three-hour escape to Motown, but I didn't even have to leave Philly.

Tickets are On Sale Now For Ain’t Too Proud in Philadelphia

Tickets are on sale now for Ain’t Too Proud in Philadelphia. It’s Ain’t Too Proud’s debut on the Philadelphia stage.

The show opened on Wednesday (January 3). It will be playing through Sunday, January 21.

Tickets are on sale now on the Kimmel Cultural Campus Website. A limited number of great seats are available for select performances. Click here to learn more.

Up next in the 2023-24 Broadway Series in Philly? It is Mrs. Doubtfire, which moves into the Academy of Music on February 6, 2024. Click here to learn more.