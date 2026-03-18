This will be a summer day you'll never forget.

Back by popular demand for 2026 is Grown Up Camp in Bordentown. Yes, you read that right. It's summer camp for a day for those 21 and over, and it's bound to be the most fun you've had in a while. It's everything from day camp when you were a kid, but throw in some day-drinking, music, food trucks, and even more fun with your friends.

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Grown Up Camp is at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown August 8

Grown Up Camp will be August 8, 2026 at Liberty Lake Day Camp, on Florence-Columbus Road, from 11 AM - 5 PM. It's really easy to get there from I-295 and Route 130.

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There will be classic camp activities throughout the day

You're sure to feel nostalgic as you compete in activities like tug of war, sack races, archery, mini-golf, zip-lining, relay races, water balloon toss, classic camp games, and more.

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There will be beer from Needle Creek Farm Brewery and food trucks

There will be live music all day by the band, "Strange Brew," freshly-brewed beer and hard seltzers from Needle Creek Farm Brewery in Pennington, food trucks (BBQ, pizza, hot dogs and more), and the best memories.

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Get a team of your friends together, come as a couple, bachelor/bachelorette party, birthday party, company team building, reunions, or solo, it's going to be an epic day. Go all out and make matching t-shirts. Wouldn't that be fun? It's going to be a blast.

Tickets are on sale now for Grown Up Camp at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown

If you buy your tickets in advance (limited time) they are only $35. After June 1, and at the gate, tickets are $45. Click HERE to purchase tickets. Get psyched for Grown Up Camp on August 8, 2026.

Liberty Lake Day Camp is located at 1195 Florence-Columbus Road in Bordentown, NJ.