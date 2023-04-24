SUCCESS! ACCT Philly Reaches Adoption/Fostering Goal for Over 150 Dogs!

If you were wondering if there was any update about the large shelter dogs at ACCT Philly who urgently needed adopting/fostering last week, this is VERY good news!

You may recall that last week ACCT Philly was calling for help, seeking adopters and foster volunteers to help over 70 dogs relocate before April 24 to save them from possible euthanasia.

Thanks to a wave of Philadelphia area people who stepped forward to help, over 150 dogs were fostered or adopted over the weekend! That's more than double the goal! AMAZING!

Now that the pups are squared away, ACCT Philly will be closed to the public until Tuesday April 25 to give the facilities a deep cleaning. The sick dogs that have been infected by the canine flu will be placed into an additional, temporary shelter while the regular kennels will be sanitized.

However. While it's amazing news that the shelter has reached its goal, there is always more room for help. ACCT Philly is the only open-intake animal shelter in the city. They average about 400 dogs coming in every month. And with the recent surge of more dogs coming in with the canine flu, and more people surrendering their dogs after the COVID lockdowns, animal shelters are struggling. Fosters and adopters are still needed and ACCT is still taking donations.

How Can I Help ACCT Philly?

To FOSTER an animal, click here.

To ADOPT an animal, click here.

To DONATE, click here.

Also share and follow ACCT Philly on Facebook and Instagram!

