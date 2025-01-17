A PSA To Pennsylvania Drivers Traveling Through New Jersey

Pennsylvania drivers, we need to talk about driving in New Jersey. Driving in the Garden State is a whole different beast than PA. Even though the states are so close, the rules of the road are very different.

If you think navigating Pennsylvania’s roads are tough to navigate, New Jersey is here to challenge everything you know about the rules of the road. From aggressive drivers to jughandles, it’s like an entirely different universe.

I feel like Pennsylvania drivers are known for their patience and lingering too long at stop signs. In New Jersey, lingering will have people honking and giving you the middle finger in seconds.

One of the biggest adjustments for Pennsylvania drivers is figuring out how to operate a jughandle.

These weird turns can feel confusing at first, especially when you’re used to making simple left turns or u-turns wherever it feels convenient.

Driving in New Jersey requires you to really pay attention to road signs and have an understanding that our roads are designed differently, even if it feels like chaos at first.

The jughandle is a key part of that system and I feel like it leaves Pennsylvania drivers scratching their heads.

PA Drivers Need To Know This Before Driving in NJ

Canva

Here’s the thing, Pennsylvania drivers: you can’t just make U-turns anywhere in New Jersey.

The state’s road design doesn’t allow it, and there’s a reason. Jughandles exist to keep traffic flowing and prevent accidents caused by sudden U-turns. I see Pennsylvania drivers ignoring this all the time, treating New Jersey like it follows the same rules as their home. It doesn’t.

Next time you’re in New Jersey, keep an eye out for jughandles, and remember they’re there for a reason. Save the U-turns for Pennsylvania.

