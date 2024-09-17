New Jersey residents definitely have a few food staples that they enjoy regularly, sometimes without realizing how special they are.

Whether it’s bagels, pork roll, hoagies, or fresh deli meats, the Garden State has its own unique flavor!

Everyone has their go-to local deli where they know their order by heart, and that’s something you don’t see as often in other states.

In Mercer County alone, delis are practically on every street. I have my usual spot, but I thought it would be fun to step out of my comfort zone and try a few new places.

To get some ideas, I asked my Facebook friends about their favorite delis in New Jersey, and the suggestions started pouring in.

It’s clear people are really dedicated to their local delis, and I can see why! Based on all the responses, I put together a list of the most popular delis around the state.

The list includes spots from North, South, and Central Jersey (it’s real, trust me), so no matter where you live, you’ll have the chance to check out some of these highly recommended delis.

One of my favorites, Chiarello’s Deli in Hamilton, NJ, made the list, and it’s well-deserved!

Their potato salad is hands down the best I’ve ever tasted, and I’m a huge fan. It also ranked as a top choice in the Facebook responses.

READ MORE: New Jersey Wouldn't Be The Same Without These Iconic Foods

Another popular pick is Dolce and Clemente in Robbinsville, NJ. Guy Fieri featured them on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and their prosciutto bread is something you have to try.

From Edison to Cherry Hill, delis across the state earned a spot on this list, and I can’t wait to visit them all!

Fan Favorite New Jersey Delis New Jersey is known for its hoagies, bagels, and pork roll sandwiches. These are the most popular delis in the state voted on by New Jersey residents! Gallery Credit: Gianna