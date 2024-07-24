LOOK! See Trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Filmed in New Jersey!

Glimpses of New Jersey are about to hit the big screen in a brand new movie starring one of Hollywood's most prominent stars.

The official trailer for 'A Complete Unknown', a bio pic focusing on the comeuppance of legendary folk singer Bob Dylan, just dropped today. The film, directed by James Mangold stars the incredible, Oscar-nominated Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

"Dune: Part Two" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is pretty cool because in case you missed it, the movie filmed in New Jersey locations, including in Passaic, Hudson, Essex and Cape May Counties this past spring and early summer! Chalamet himself was seen on several occasions in full Bob Dylan costume.

For instance, you may remember when Chalamet and Elle Fanning (who stars as love interest Sylvie Russo) were seen filming together in Paterson.

And again "riding" a motorbike in Cape May in May! They look so effortlessly cool.

The filmmakers also recruited Cape May locals as extras to film a big music festival scene. The movie focuses on a point in music history when Bob Dylan played an electric guitar at a folk festival in 1965, which was shocking and controversial at the time. The event took place in Newport, but Cape May served as the location to depict that day in history.

If you're into folky bio pics, this sure looks promising! Take a look at the first teaser trailer for yourself!

When will 'A Complete Unknown' be in theaters?

The movie will be only in theaters December 2024.

Will you be checking this movie out when it's released?

The Best Movies of 2024 (So Far) Here are the must-see films from the first half of 2024.