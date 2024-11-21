94.5 PST Night at Shady Brook Farm’s Holiday Light Drive Through — Your Chance at $9.45 Passes

This Tuesday night (November 26), 94.5 PST is inviting you to kick off the holiday season by experiencing the incredible Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show with your family for a special discounted rate of just $9.45!

That's right we've partnered with our dear friends at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA to bring you the ultimate night of family fun to kick off the holiday season.

So you'll be able to drive through the display for a very discounted rate of $9.45 on Tuesday evening between 6 and 8 p.m., thanks to the generosity of Shady Brook Farm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance using our promo code for 94.5 PST Night at Shady Brook Farm (instructions below).

Experience the magic of millions of lights illuminating acres of farmland. Encounter whimsical displays and familiar characters along this 2 mile trail. Enjoy the show from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Here's how you can take advantage of this offer:

INSTRUCTIONS FOR 94.5 PST NIGHT AT SHADY BROOK FARM

Click here to visit the ticket page for Tuesday, November 26th. Select your arrival time for the drive through that evening.

NOTE: promo code is only valid for arrivals between 6 and 8 p.m. and must be a "car/mini-van/SUV/pick-up truck" Complete the check out instructions on the page. Enter the promo code: 24PST at checkout.

Then we'll see you there Tuesday night! Chris Rollins will be broadcasting live from 6 until 8 p.m. as well.

Can't make it to 94.5 PST's Night at Shady Brook Farm? It's open nightly from Nov 23, 2024 to Jan 5, 2025 (price and exact times vary by day). Click here to learn more.

This holiday season 94.5 PST has partnered with Shady Brook Farm and the Fleming Family Foundation to help make the holiday season brighter for area families in need.

If you know of a local family that could use a special gift this holiday season, tell us about them here. This December, listen to Chris & the Crew as they read the wishes and share in the joy live on the air.