Philadelphia City Council Advances Bills to Approve Downtown Arena for 76ers
The new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers is basically a done deal following a new vote that's just in the city council.
Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Philadelphia City Council's Committee of Whole voted in favor of the new arena, which would be called 76 Place. They voted in favor by a margin of 12 to 4, multiple outlets (including NBC Philadelphia) report.
The members who voted against 76Place were Jamie Gauthier, Rue Landau, Nicolas O'Rourke, and Jeffery Young Jr. Meanwhile, councilmember Kendra Brooks was not present, but she has publicly opposed the arena, The Inquirer reports.
Every other present councilmember voted in favor of the arena, according to those reports.
This means that the plan for the arena will advance to the full council.
It's basically a formality. Council is expected to continue supporting the plan for the $1.3 billion arena, it could receive final approval before the end of the month.
What happens next? Scroll down to find out.
The hearings which the committee has held this month have been rather raucous with lots of public outcry (on both sides).
Thursday morning's final vote came after two previous attempts were delayed earlier this week as they debated the amount the Sixers would pay the city in the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).
The Sixers proposed paying $50 million dollars (that would be used toward security, public transit, education and more), but City Council was asking for $100 million.
It's not exactly clear where they settled, but 6abc says some questions still remain about the CBA. But it's likely they may settle around $75 million. Though, nothing has been confirmed.
If the deal is approved by the end of December, the 76ers could remain on schedule to open the new arena in Center City by 2031.
What's Next for the 76Place Legislation in Philly?
The legislation must be read at least one week prior to the final vote, It would need to happen at today's City Council meeting (and that is expected to happen).
It would allow for a final vote next Thursday (December 19), according to comprehensive reporting from The Inquirer.
That vote is essentially a formality at this point. Philadelphia's Mayor Cherelle Parker has publicly expressed her support for the arena.
If any amendments are needed to the legislation, however, the process could be delayed.
