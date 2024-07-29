Rite Aid is Closing 42 Locations in New Jersey – The Complete List
It looks like we're nearing the end of Rite Aid in another huge sweep of closings in New Jersey.
Rite Aid has announced that they're closing 699 stores nationwide, including a whopping 42 stores in New Jersey. This comes several months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, and things have progressively gone downhill ever since.
Billions of dollars in debt
This is hardly a shock as Rite Aid was a whopping $3 billion in debt last October. Hundreds of them have closed since then, according to MassLive. Selling off underperforming stores is part of their strategy to remain in business.
In the face of competition from Walgreens and CVS, the company's falling sales have proven to be detrimental to its survival.
There's been a lot of locations that have closed in New Jersey over the last several months, so here we have the complete list as of July 29, 2024.
Get ready to scroll - here's the complete list of Rite Aid locations in New Jersey that have already or will be closed:
- 1097 Broadway, Bayonne
- 104 12th Ave., Newark
- 773 Hamilton St., Somerset
- 35 Mill Road, Irvington
- 2 Route 37 East, Tom River
- 1726 Route 37, Toms River
- 86 B Lacey Road, Manchester
- 500 Woodbury-Glassboro Road, Sewell
- 200 Wilson Ave., Port Monmouth
(CONT.)
- 1881 N. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown
- 895 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat
- 2090 Erial Clementon Road, Sicklerville
- 219 Essex St., Hackensack
- 186 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin
- 235 N. Maple Ave., Marlton
- 7835 Maple Ave., Pennsauken
- 480 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha
- 237 Spring St., Newton
(CONT.)
- 335 Village Center, Logan Township
- 360 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon
- 366 George St, New Brunswick
- 841 Georges Road, North Brunswick
- 249 Cuthbert Blvd., Haddon Township
- 435 E. Broadway, Salem
- 200 Tuckerton Road, Building K, Medford
- 93 Atlantic Blvd., Beachwood
- 121 W. Main St., Moorestown
- 1360 Route 36, Hazlet
- 546 Wrightstown-Sykesville Road, Wrightstown
- 715 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield
- 149 Main St., Manasquan
- 2791 South Delsea Dr, Vineland
- 2 Vernon Ave., Hamburg
- 37 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills
- 4057 Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls
- 431 Haledon Ave., Haledon
- 1636 Route 38, Suite 49, Lumberton
- 1434 S. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown
- 3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford
- 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua
- 39. 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20, Mullica Hill
- 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville
