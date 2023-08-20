Lucky You, PA! This New Bill May Be Your Ticket to a 4-Day Work Week

Lucky you, Pennsylvania! You might be on step closer to get a 4-day work week.

Ahh, a 4-day work week! Reduced hours, more time to spend living your life, and with the same pay. It sounds like an almost unattainable luxury. But maybe it's time for it to become the standard. This is has been a growing topic of discussion in recent years, and it seems to be picking up steam with serious consideration.

Pennsylvania State Representative G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) plans to soon introduce a bill to implement 4-day work schedule for business with more than 500 employees - reducing their work schedule from 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week, with the same pay. The bill would not, however, include local or mid-size businesses.

Sounds great, right? But has it been done before? Yes. With amazing results!

According to BusinessInsider.com, an experimental real-world study conducted by the group 4 Day Week Global was done across 33 companies in 6 different countries over the course of 6 months. In that 6 months, the companies ran on a 4-day work week schedule, with employees' hours being reduced to 32 hours a week, with the same salary and benefits!

You would think that productivity would be down, right? Wrong.

The companies reported increased revenue, and resulted in a positive impact on the environment. They also reported improvement of employee health and well-being. More time for hobbies and to spend with loved ones. And REST!

When the trial was over, the companies reported almost no downsides in the final survey. In fact, "none of the 27 companies that filled out a final survey for participants said they had any plans to return to a five-day week."

Just for a little perspective: The standard 5-day, 40 hour work week was established in 1938. Close to 100 years ago. The world has changed. Lifestyles have changed. The work space has changed. With the mountains of technical advances we've made in the last several decades, do we really need to keep living in the past?

Fingers crossed New Jersey lawmakers will get on the ball too!

What do you think? Are you down for a 4-day work week?

