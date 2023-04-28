3 Stores In NJ Are Now Accepting Bed, Bath & Beyond Coupons

We've all heard the news about Bed Bath and Beyond which may be upsetting to a lot of shoppers. The company is closing hundreds of stores nationwide so it's likely we'll be saying goodbye to our local Bed Bath & Beyond locations pretty soon.

The company officially filed for bankruptcy and announced that the remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores along with the 120 BuyBuy Baby stores will officially be closing its doors for good.

If you were a frequent flier at Bed Bath & Beyond, you know those giant paper 20% off coupons you would get in the mail that I'm sure we just all have laying around our houses still.

Unfortunately, the last day to use those in the stores was on Wednesday of this week, but two other retailers have announced they will be honoring those same coupons for a limited time. There's no need to get rid of them! Here are the three retailers that will be honoring the 20% off coupons for a limited time.

The Container Store

google earth google earth loading...

There are a few local locations that you can check out in King Of Prussia, Cherry Hill and Bound Brook, NJ. The Container Store will be honoring the 20% off coupons until May 31.

Boscovs

google earth google earth loading...

There are two local locations that you can find in Bensalem, PA and Moorestown, NJ. Boscovs will be honoring the coupons until May 31.

Big Lots

google earth google earth loading...

There are over 15 Big Lots locations in North, South and Central New Jersey that will be honoring the 20% off coupons on purchases that are $50 and over until May 7!

10 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2023 Nothing better than outdoor dining in nice weather! Here are the 10 best outdoor restaurants you'll find in Central NJ!