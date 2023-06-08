You Chick fil A fans in Bucks County are going to love this news. There may a 2nd location coming to Langhorne area, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. It's not a done deal yet though.

If approved, it would be located where the old Ruby Tuesday restaurant is on Lincoln Highway, in the same shopping center as Lowe's and Wells Fargo Bank.

The other Langhorne Chick fil A is up the road at Lincoln Highway and Oxford Valley Road, near Sesame Place, in the same shopping center as my favorite stores, HomeGoods.

The old Ruby Tuesday restaurant would have to be taken down to build the new Chick fil A. It would not be a renovation of the old building.

The new Chick fil A would be 5,428 square feet, have 50 parking spaces and more than one drive thru lane, the article says.

Originally, it was supposed to be built across the road from the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in the Langhorne Square shopping center, but those plans were scrapped.

The owner of the property will go before the Middletown Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday, June 14th, to request special permission and variances to build the fast food restaurant.

A 2nd Chick fil A location in that area may be a good thing to keep the lines shorter at each one.

I'll keep you posted.