Here in Pennsylvania, we’ve got a little bit of everything when it comes to college life. Historic campuses, big-city vibes, small liberal arts towns, powerhouse research schools, and some seriously loyal alumni sections at football games.

So it’s not shocking that a bunch of PA schools landed on Princeton Review’s new “Best 391 Colleges” guide. So basically how the list works is, it’s not one giant 1–391 ranking, Princeton Review surveys students about their own campus experience and builds 50+ category lists from that feedback.

The annual book is basically a snapshot of where students say they’re happiest, challenged, supported, and set up for life after graduation.

About two-thirds of the way through the big national list, you’ll spot a strong PA showing, 29 schools statewide made the cut. Here are the Pennsylvania colleges named this year:

Which Pennsylvania Colleges Are Rated The Best in America?

University of Pennsylvania

Carnegie Mellon University

University of Pittsburgh—Pittsburgh Campus

Penn State University Park

Temple University

Drexel University

Villanova University

Lehigh University

Bucknell University

Franklin & Marshall College

Lafayette College

Bryn Mawr College

Haverford College

Swarthmore College

Dickinson College

Gettysburg College

Muhlenberg College

Ursinus College

Juniata College

Allegheny College

Washington & Jefferson College

Grove City College

Duquesne University

Saint Joseph’s University (PA)

Moravian University

The University of Scranton

Susquehanna University

Lycoming College

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

This is a nice win for higher ed in the Commonwealth and a handy starting point for families building a college list. If you want to go deeper, Princeton Review also posts those niche top-25 lists (things like happiest students, best food, best career services), all driven by what real students reported in recent surveys.

