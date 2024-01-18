25 NJ Town Names You'd Swear Weren't Real

I am positive that your state is home to some crazy-sounding town names that you did not even know existed. New Jersey is one of the smaller states, but I could not even begin to tell you half of the towns, cities, and boroughs that exist in The Garden State.

Some that maybe even you call home! I find it so incredibly easy to go down a wormhole when it comes to useless knowledge and lately, I have been getting a lot of TikToks on my page that are just useless fun facts about New Jersey.

I saw one that had a list of some of the craziest street names found in New Jersey and it had me thinking, what are some of the most insane TOWN names?

I looked through a list of every New Jersey town, city, and borough and realized man, we do have some pretty insane-sounding towns! Some I embarrassingly could not even begin to pronounce.

25 Of New Jersey's Weirdest Sounding Town Names

While there were plenty more than 25, I narrowed down the top 25 weirdest-sounding town names and made a whole list. I'm sure you have heard of some of these whacky-sounding town names, but I am absolutely positive you do not know all of them!

As I was going through the list, I noticed a common theme amongst the weirdest-sounding town names. A lot of the towns that I put on this list are located in Bergen County,

So, if you're a Bergen County resident, a lot of these may seem familiar to you!

These are the 25 most bizarre town names in New Jersey:

