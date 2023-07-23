2023 Philadelphia Taco Fest Returns with Aug 19 & 20 with Live Entertainment, Contests and MORE!
Get ready to eat all the tacos you can handle!
The 2023 Philly Taco Fest is back in South Philly Aug 19 & 20! The event will once again be hosted by Xfinity Live! at (1100 Pattison Ave Philadelphia, PA) from 2pm - 8pm on both days.
Come very hungry, and ready to devour some of the best tacos the city has to offer.
The tasty two-day festival will feature outstanding tacos from over 25 local vendors, with a collective 85 different types of tacos to devour! So be sure to save plenty of room.
Come for the tacos, and stay for live entertainment, including a Mariachi band, wrestling matches, axe throwing, piñata smashing, and it wouldn't be a taco festival without a margarita bar!
If you can handle the heat, or just want to watch someone else suffer, there will also be a hot chili pepper eating contest and a taco eating contest! For the kids, there will be face painting, and moon bounces.
A few more things to enjoy at this year's fest:
- Full Access to Xfinity Live!
- Tequila Flights
- Silent Disco in 1100 Social
- Mechanical Bull Riding and Buckle Bunnies in PBR Philly
- Giant Nacho Bar
- LIve Band in Victory Beer Hall
- and more!
How do I fest tickets for Philly Taco Fest 2023?
Tickets for the Philly Taco Fest start at $15.99 for General Admission $69 for VIP admission on Sunday and $79 for Saturday VIP admission, plus fees. But you better your tickets now! Tickets are selling out fast and prices are subject to change. Click HERE for more ticket information.
Will you be checking out the taco fest this year?