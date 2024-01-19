2 Waterfront Cities in NJ Are Seen As The Most Wonderful

I always say I can never get enough of New Jersey.

There is always so much to see and do that outsiders do not give us enough credit for. No matter if you want to take a trip up to the Poconos for a mountain getaway or have a beach vacation, you can be to either destination daily quick living in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

There are so many beaches, cities, and suburbs available to you at the drop of a dime and I don’t think there’s another state quite like it. MSN.com has made a list of the most wonderful waterfront cities in America and a few in New Jersey have officially made the list!

I’m curious, do you agree with their picks or are there a few wonderful waterfront cities that should’ve been named before these classics?

Atlantic City, New Jersey

canva canva loading...

On their website, they compared Atlantic City to the Las Vegas Strip. Although we know that those are very different, I’d say they kind of hit the nail on the head with that, don’t you think?

A lot of states don’t have the experience to offer their residents and guests, so I’d have to say I agree with this pick. You can go down to Atlantic City with your friends and party, go with your significant other and find an amazing meal, do some shopping, and enjoy the rides, the possibilities are endless.

Wildwood, New Jersey

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

This is a no-brainer that Wildwood would make this list! You can explore the many piers on the iconic boardwalk, hang on the beach, and check out some restaurants/bars. It’s the perfect scene for all ages.

Look Inside This $25 Million Jersey Shore Home This Avalon, NJ home has been put on the market for just under $25 million Gallery Credit: Gianna