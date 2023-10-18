2 PA Landmarks Named Amongst The Most Haunted in America

Spooky season is upon us and it's always fun to find out some spooky history during this time of year! We live in a super historic part of America, so we tend to get to experience a lot of history for ourselves each and every day.

Pennsylvania was established as a state in the 1600s and was a part of the 13 original colonies in America, so with that comes a lot of historical landmarks to explore throughout the state. A list was made by CNTraveler and it lists the most haunted places in America which features 2 huge Pennsylvania historical landmarks. Can you guess which landmarks made the list?

What are the most haunted landmarks in Pennsylvania?

Eastern State Penitentiary - Philadelphia, PA

Eastern State Penitentiary was built back in 1829 and is said to be one of the most haunted places in the entire state. Now during Halloween time, you can experience the ex-prison in its most huanted form. Every year, Eastern State Penitentiary turns into Terror Behind The Walls which is a haunted walk-through taking place right in the prison. You can also tour it year-round and check out the haunted history behind this building that sits right in the heart of Philadelphia, PA. The prison was closed down in 1970, but there tends to be a ton of spirit activity to this day inside the penitentiary.

Gettysburg Battlefield - Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

According to CNTraveler, "The Battle of Gettysburg was one of the bloodiest in American history, with somewhere around 50,000 young men dying in the 3-day conflict." Because of this, this is said to be one of the most haunted landmarks in America.

Check out the full list of America's most haunted places, here.

