Sometime you just need a big crunch of good ol' fashioned fried chicken! One of the best , homey comfort foods there is. But alas, we don't always have the time to make fried chicken at home. So of course, there's a wealth of place we can go to get that heavenly crunch. But let's look beyond KFC and Popeyes here for a second.

So where can we find some of the tastiest fried chicken in all of New Jersey? There are so many amazing fried chicken options in New Jersey, and of course, everyone may have a different answer.

But the folks of OnlyInYourState have an idea. So where do they say you find some of the BEST fried chicken in New Jersey? Drum roll, please!

Tucked behind a Conoco gas station at 2601 US-130, Cinnaminson, NJ, you'll find some of the best fried chicken in the state at 130 Truck Stop (aka Pilot Travel Center #1315). Their Krispy Krunchy Chicken is the star of the show here - a local brand!

Here's what OnlyInYourState had to say about this place when discussing hidden gems with the best food:

"That’s the case for 130 Truck Stop, a small gas station and truck stop in the town of Cinnaminson that happens to serve some of the best fried chicken in New Jersey. Located in the back of the store, there is a full menu of fast-food treats that will leave you picking up every last crumb – and maybe some extra chicken tenders – before you head back out on the open road."



I've never even heard of this place before, so I'm pretty eager to check it out! Go ahead and follow them on Facebook!

What do you think? If you've ever had the pleasure of tasting 130 Truck Stop fried chicken, let us know if it's really some of the best around!

