Check Your Tickets! A $1 Million Powerball Lottery Ticket Was Just Sold in Pa.

Nobody won Monday night's (July 17) $900 million Powerball drawing, but there's some VERY good news if you're in Pennsylvania.

A ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five of the white balls that were drawn on Monday night meaning it won $1 million. It did not match the red Powerball.

It was not immediately clear where that ticket was sold. We should find out some more specifics today from the state's lottery officials about where the ticket was sold.

But if you bought your ticket in the Keystone State, check it now! You may be a millionaire.

The winning numbers were: 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41. The red Powerball was 21.

Other $1 million tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, and New York. Plus, tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas matched all five white balls using the Power Play option so they're worth $2 million each, lottery officials say.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 with an estimated jackpot of $1 billion (or $516.8 million in cash value).