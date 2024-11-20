Your Car May Have Been Purchased At An Illegal Dealership in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents may have purchased a car from an illegal car dealership.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced three people were busted for running an alleged unlicensed used car dealership in Dutchess County.

Illegal Car Dealership In Dutchess County, New York

Google Google loading...

The DMV alleges, Raed Nesheiwat, Lakeia Parker and Marceise Livesay sold more than 150 vehicles out of a building and parking lot at 20-22 Pershing Avenue in Poughkeepsie "without a legitimate dealer license."

“Operating as an unlicensed auto dealer puts car buyers and everyone on the road at risk,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “Registered motor vehicle dealers are held to strict guidelines and safety standards meant to protect consumers and ensure the vehicle they are buying is fit to drive. In this case, dozens of innocent car buyers were misled and lost out on those protections.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

A Dutchess County Grand Jury charged all three suspects with 161 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, 161 counts of falsifying business records and one count of scheme to defraud.

Google Google loading...

Cars Purchase At Auction, Illegally Sold

According to the DMV, the trio purchased used vehicles at auction and then sold the vehicles to "unsuspecting customers" with fake paperwork from four different Florida auto dealerships.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"(The) DMV found the individuals had no legal connection with any of the Florida dealers, and they did not have a valid dealer license to operate in New York State. In fact, Nesheiwat has had New York dealer applications denied due to unpaid civil penalties related to unrelated unlicensed sales," the DMV states.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Google Google loading...

Parker and Livesay have been released under probation supervision. Nesheiwat is accused of continuing to sell vehicles using forged Florida documents after he was arrested. He posted bail and is on electronic monitoring.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

Keep Reading: