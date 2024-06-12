You May Be Owed Money: New York Car Dealerships Caught Overcharging Customers
Two New York car dealerships are ordered to pay a lot of money for cheating customers.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced two dealerships were caught overcharging customers.
Nissan Dealers Ordered To Repay Cheated Customers
Officials say that two Long Island Nissan dealerships, Route 112 Nissan and South Shore Nissan, overcharged over 200 New Yorkers who wanted to purchase their leased vehicles at the end of their lease term.
The dealerships in Patchogue and Amityville added "junk fees" or "falsified the price of leased vehicles," according to James.
“When dealers illegally drive up car prices, they cheat hardworking New Yorkers who rely on their cars every day to get to work or take their kids to school,” said Attorney General James. “Many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet and car dealers that add bogus fees onto their bills are making it harder for consumers to keep up with the cost of living.
Nissan Dealers Required to Repay More Than 200 Consumers
Both dealerships agreed to repay over 200 overcharged customers.
The dealerships added “dealership fees” or “administrative fees,” or inflated the vehicle’s price on the invoice given to the consumer between 2020 and 2023, officials say.
"Today we are putting money back in the pockets of defrauded New Yorkers and reminding car dealers to steer clear of violating our laws and deceiving consumers," James added.
