You May Be Owed Money: New York Car Dealerships Caught Overcharging Customers

Two New York car dealerships are ordered to pay a lot of money for cheating customers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced two dealerships were caught overcharging customers.

Nissan Dealers Ordered To Repay Cheated Customers

Google Google loading...

Officials say that two Long Island Nissan dealerships, Route 112 Nissan and South Shore Nissan, overcharged over 200 New Yorkers who wanted to purchase their leased vehicles at the end of their lease term.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The dealerships in Patchogue and Amityville added "junk fees" or "falsified the price of leased vehicles," according to James.

“When dealers illegally drive up car prices, they cheat hardworking New Yorkers who rely on their cars every day to get to work or take their kids to school,” said Attorney General James. “Many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet and car dealers that add bogus fees onto their bills are making it harder for consumers to keep up with the cost of living.

Nissan Dealers Required to Repay More Than 200 Consumers

Google Google loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Both dealerships agreed to repay over 200 overcharged customers.

The dealerships added “dealership fees” or “administrative fees,” or inflated the vehicle’s price on the invoice given to the consumer between 2020 and 2023, officials say.

"Today we are putting money back in the pockets of defrauded New Yorkers and reminding car dealers to steer clear of violating our laws and deceiving consumers," James added.

How Much Was Gasoline the Year You Started Driving?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

Keep Reading: