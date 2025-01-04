Year In Review #1: New York State Residents Told “Do Not Travel” To These Locations

The original article is below:

New York State residents are told "Do Not Travel" to many locations.

With the holidays and cold weather approaching many New Yorkers plan to travel. Or maybe, your job, like mine, has a "use it or lose it policy" in terms of vacation days. Meaning, if you don't use your vacation days by the end of the year, you can't take them in 2025.

However, the United States government has issued several "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alerts.

The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List

See the list below:

The most recent "Level 4: Do Not Travel" was issued in late September. The U.S. State Department, meanwhile, has issued a level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for Lebanon after Hezbollah and the Israeli military started firing hundreds of rockets at each other over Israel's border with Lebanon.

The U.S. State Department is warning U.S. citizens living in Lebanon to depart "while commercial options still remain available" and all other Americans not to travel to the area.

"Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict. Some areas, especially near the borders, have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory," the alert states.

